India's Fiscal Deficit Rises To Rs 6.06 Lakh Crore In April-July

India's fiscal deficit for the first four months (April-July) of the financial year came in at 6.06 lakh crore, 33.9 per cent of the annual estimate of Rs 17.87 lakh crore, up from the deficit of Rs 3.40 lakh crore in the same period last year, according to government data.

The country’s April-July capital expenditure stood at Rs 3.17 lakh crore, accounting for 31.7 per cent of the target for FY24.

Meanwhile, the revenue spend in April-July came in at Rs 10.63 lakh crore, up from 9.18 lakh crore in 2022, while the tax revenue was Rs 8.94 lakh crore, up from Rs 8.69 lakh crore.

(This is a developing story)