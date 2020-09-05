'India's Footwear Industry Has The Potential To Beat China': Rajender Jindal

Due to the COVID pandemic, the entire world has suffered. The economy of many countries has been hit. But during this pandemic, the footwear industry In India is the one that is providing business opportunities as well as employment to everyone.

Speaking with Republic TV, the owner of Asian Shoes, Rajender Jindal, said that during this pandemic, the ray of hope was the footwear industry that provided employment to everyone, especially to women.

"Footwear industry is providing the maximum employment and has the potential to provide employment to the entire nation, especially to women. We have the potential to beat China in this field," he said.

However, China is clever and is playing business tricks as it is now supplying its goods through other countries.

"Indian government had put an import duty of 35 per cent if goods come from China. But if the same material is coming from Vietnam and Indonesia, then the import duty is only 5 per cent. Now China is pumping its goods to the Indian market through these countries. It is also costing us," Mr Jindal said.

He said that traders have requested the Indian government that Import duty on goods coming from these countries should be increased. He also said that the footwear industry needs raw materials at a reasonable cost. "Local for vocal will be successful if we and the government take such necessary steps," Mr Jindal added.

