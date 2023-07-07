India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Surge To $595.05 Billion In June

India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a notable increase, reaching $595.05 billion as of June 30, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. The surge represents a rise of $1.85 billion from the previous week, offsetting a decline of $2.9 billion reported during the week ending June 23.

The RBI actively intervenes in both spot and forwards markets to prevent abrupt fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee. The reported changes in foreign currency assets, when expressed in dollar terms, account for the impact of currency appreciation or depreciation in other currencies held within the RBI's reserves. Notably, India's foreign exchange reserves also encompass its reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

During the week ending June 30, the rupee remained relatively stable, trading within a narrow range of 81.9300 to 82.0625 against the US dollar. However, it ended the week at 82.74 against the dollar, marking its worst performance in seven weeks.

In the previous week's reporting period, India's overall reserves had declined by $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion. This decline is part of an ongoing trend as the RBI deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures resulting from global developments.

Breaking down the components of the reserves, the foreign currency assets, which constitute a significant portion, rose by $2.539 billion to $527.979 billion during the week ended June 30. These foreign currency assets account for the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen held in India's foreign exchange reserves.

However, the gold reserves declined by $472 million to $43.832 billion, as reported by the RBI. Additionally, the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $95 million to $18.239 billion. Furthermore, the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund experienced a decline of $118 million, settling at $5.002 billion in the reporting week.

India's forex reserves had reached a record high of $645 billion in October 2021. As the central bank continues to navigate global economic developments, fluctuations in the reserves are expected as the RBI employs its resources strategically to maintain stability in the domestic currency.

Despite the recent decline in reserves, the substantial forex buffer provides India with a strong position to meet external obligations and address any potential volatility in the global financial markets.

(With agency inputs)