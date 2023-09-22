India's Forex Reserves Drop $867 Million To $593.037 Billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $867 million to $593.037 billion for the week ending September 15, according to the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the week ending September 8, the reserves had fallen by $4.99 billion to $593.90 billion. Notably, in October 2021, the country's reserves had reached a historic peak of $645 billion.

The fall in reserves can be attributed to the central bank's efforts to safeguard the Rupee against the challenges posed by global developments over the past year.

Specifically, for the week ending September 15, foreign currency assets, a significant component of the reserves, decreased by $511 million to $525.915 billion. The foreign currency assets are influenced by the fluctuation in the value of non-US currencies, such as the Euro, Pound, and Yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Furthermore, the RBI reported a decrease of $384 million in gold reserves, which stood at $44 billion.

On a positive note, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $32 million to $18.092 billion, according to the RBI. Additionally, the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) experienced a slight decrease of $4 million, which stood at $5.03 billion for the week ending September 15.

