India's Forex Reserves Surge To $598.89 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves witnessed a significant boost, increasing by $4.039 billion to reach $598.897 billion for the week ending September 1, according to the Reserve Bank's latest report.

In the preceding week, the total reserves experienced a minor dip, decreasing by $30 million to $594.858 billion. In October 2021, India's forex reserves had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been utilised by the central bank to protect the Indian rupee against global economic pressures that have persisted for the past year.

Foreign currency assets

For the week ending on September 1, the foreign currency assets, a substantial component of the overall reserves, registered an uptick of $3.442 billion, amounting to $530.691 billion. This figure encompasses the impact of fluctuations in the value of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held within the foreign exchange reserves when expressed in dollar terms.

Gold reserves also posted an increase, rising by $584 million to reach $44.939 billion, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) recorded a marginal increase of $1 million, totalling $18.195 billion, as stated by the apex bank.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also witnessed growth, rising by $12 million to $5.073 billion during the reporting week, as per RBI data.

(With PTI Inputs)