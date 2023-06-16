India's Petrol Sales Fall Nearly 4% In First Half Of June

Indian state retailers' sales of petrol fell in the first half of June from the same period last month as well as a year earlier, preliminary sales data showed on Friday, as a heat wave curtailed mobility.

Sales of petrol, used in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, fell 3.8 per cent to 1.31 million tonnes in the first half of June from the same period a month ago, the data showed.

However, sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks, rose 3.4 per cent to 3.43 million tonnes, according to the data. Diesel accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity. State-run companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.

Since the beginning of the year, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged. However, there has been a recent reduction in the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

Effective from June 1, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 83.50. Consequently, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,773. There have been no adjustments in the price of domestic cylinders, which continue to be priced at Rs 1,103.

This is the third consecutive price cut by Indian Oil, the country's largest oil refiner. Over the past three months, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 346.5 or 16.34 per cent.

These developments in the Indian fuel market highlight the impact of consumer behavior and weather conditions, as well as the influence of state retailers and price fluctuations on overall sales figures.

