India's Power Consumption Surges Over 16% To 151.66 Billion Units In August

India witnessed a remarkable growth in power consumption, soaring by more than 16 per cent to 151.66 billion units in August this year compared to the same month last year. The surge was primarily attributed to increased usage of cooling appliances during the sultry weather.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, power consumption had reached 130.39 billion units (BU), already surpassing the figure of 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to government data.

During August 2023, the peak power demand met, representing the highest supply in a day, reached 236.59 GW. In comparison, it had been 195.22 GW in August 2022 and 196.27 GW in August 2021.

Peak supply reached new high of 223.29 GW

The power ministry had earlier estimated the country's electricity demand to peak at 229 GW during the summer season. However, the projected level was not reached in April-July this year due to unseasonal rains. Nevertheless, the peak supply reached a new high of 223.29 GW in June and remained at 208.95 GW in July.

Industry experts have pointed out that power consumption was adversely affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall across the country. They believe that power consumption and demand increased significantly in August due to high humidity and a boost in industrial activities in anticipation of the festival season.

The peak power supply reached a new high of 236.59 GW in August, setting a record of 239.97 GW on September 1, 2023. However, the highest power supply in a single day slightly decreased to 238.62 GW on Saturday and 223.12 GW on Sunday, as many establishments remained closed over the weekend.

Experts anticipate that power consumption and demand will remain stable in the coming months.

(With PTI inputs)