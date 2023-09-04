India's Space Economy Will Rocket To $40 Billion By 2040: Science Minister

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, while addressing the inaugural session of Science20 at Amity University, said that the Indian space economy may reach up to $40 billion by 2040. However, he highlighted that the Indian space economy has the potential to surpass the $100 billion-mark by 2040 on the back of international parameters.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable milestones in Science & Technology. India's space sector, which had just four start-ups in 2014, has now surged to over 150, with the space economy currently valued at $8 billion," Singh added.

Singh also acknowledged the recent successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a testament to India's scientific prowess and collective acumen. He emphasised that India is poised to take a leading role in global scientific endeavours.

Explosive growth in other start-ups and unicorns

In 2014, the country had 350 start ups but today we have more than 1.25 lakh start-ups and 130 Unicorns. Out of 1.25 lakh start-ups, 6,000 start ups are in the unicorn sector itself which has transformed the landscape of innovation in the country.

"India's commitment to innovation is evident in its rise in the Global Innovation Index, jumping from 81 to 40, further solidifying its position in the S&T domain," Singh asserted.

Enabling environmental policy

Minister Jitendra Singh acknowledged that while India has always possessed talent and potential, it previously lacked an enabling policy milieu. However, now this is changing, and policies are being developed to nurture innovation and research.

Focus on disruptive science

Singh highlighted India's commitment to zero gas emissions and its leadership in producing green hydrogen for the world.

"India is working on Zero Gas Emissions and has taken the lead in producing Green Hydrogen not only for itself but for the entire world. We will be the major exporter of hydrogen in upcoming years," Singh said.

About Science20

A global initiative for sustainable development, the Science20 event, held under India's G20 Presidency, aligns with the vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." It brings together global leaders to explore how science can drive sustainable development. The subthemes, "Clean Energy for Greener Future," "Universal Holistic Health," and "Science for Society & Culture," resonate with India's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future.

The $20 outreach engagements aim to raise awareness about science, research, and innovation's societal impacts, inviting young students and scientists to contribute innovative ideas and perspectives to Science20.