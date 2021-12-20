India's Top CEOs Hail PM Modi's Vision; Commit To Making India A Manufacturing Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 20, interacted with CEOs of companies from various sectors of industry, in a meeting at Lok Kalyan Marg. CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sectors marked their presence at the meeting. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this was the second interaction that Modi held with industry representatives in line with the next Union Budget.

"Just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector," PM Modi said during the meeting.

India's top CEOs on meeting PM Modi

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD-CEO, Uday Kotak expressed enthusiasm over India's potential in the banking and financial industry, and said, "Time has come for Indian industry, banking and financial sector to think about scale without fear. Enthused about India's potential. Indian banking and finance is out there to support industry across sustainability, inclusion, digital and infrastructure."

ReNew power Chairman Sumant Sinha stated that the interaction was interesting, positive and encouraging. He said that the Prime Minister was patient to hear all issues and opportunities that the corporates spoke about. Following this, PM Modi spoke on the opportunities available in India and his expectations.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group informed that PM Modi has the vision to see Indian companies on top in the world list in terms of all sectors.

Chairman & MD of TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan, said, "Under PM's dynamic leadership, what was really evident today was that it's a very bold & confident India. Whole interaction today was about how do we take India forward. I think it was a wonderful interaction. We could freely communicate."

India's CEOs hail PM Modi's vision

CEO of OYO Ritesh Agarwal said that under the guidance of PM Modi, Indian companies will top the world in every industry. He is 'happy' over India's start-up progress since 2016. According to him, as of today, there are 72 unicorns in India that will move ahead swiftly.

Hailing PM Modi's vision, senior VP Samsung (India & SW Asia) Manu Kapoor said, ''Future generation will be indebted to his great vision.'' He further mentioned that PM Modi led the country with a vision even amid the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many decisions on PLIs and industry were taken by PM Modi in the meeting.

"PM has grand vision and ambitions for India," said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD-CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He mentioned that the industry is fully committed to contributing towards making India a manufacturing hub in line with PM Modi's grand vision. He added that foreign investors are confident with PM's policies, and so would like to invest in India.

Image: ANI, PTI