India's Top Industrialists Extend Support To Agnipath Scheme; Assure Employment To Youth

In the backdrop of protests over the Agnipath scheme, India's top industrialists extended their support to the Centre's new military recruitment programme. Top business tycoons like the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group Sangita Reddy, and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have come out in support of government-introduced initiatives.

Top Industrialists Support Agnipath Scheme

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said that there will be a large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. He stated that after acquiring leadership, teamwork, and physical training, the Agniveers will be able to provide market-ready professional solutions.

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

The Indian billionaire also expressed his sadness over the ongoing violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. In yet another tweet, he said, "Saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable." He further added that the Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit the "trained and capable" Agniveers.

Responding to Anand Mahindra's tweet, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted that the RPG group will also welcome the opportunity to employ the Agniveers and assure the youths of a future.

The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future. https://t.co/PE7Hc1y1W9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 20, 2022

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on June 20 backed the Centre's Agnipath scheme, saying that apart from the opportunity for the youth to serve the defence forces, it will also make available a very disciplined and trained workforce for the industry, including the Tata Group. "Agnipath is not just a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation's defence forces but it will also make available a very disciplined and trained youth for the industry, including the Tata Group," Chandrasekaran said in a statement. He further said, "We at the Tata Group recognise the potential of Agniveers and welcome the opportunity this represents."

"It will build a diverse profile to strengthen India’s security." - N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons #BharatKeAgniveer (2/2) — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 14, 2022

Extending support to the Agnipath scheme, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market.

I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market. https://t.co/BLDNWi3VwB — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 20, 2022

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director of Dr. Sangita Reddy tweeted and stated that Agniveers will gain discipline and skills and will provide market-ready professionals for the industries.

I firmly believe the discipline & skills that #Agniveers will gain will provide market-ready prof sol 4 R industry

I sincerely hope r industry support recruiting such capable young people@ficci_india @CIIEvents @TataCompanies @kiranshaw @anandmahindra @hvgoenka @HospitalsApollo https://t.co/W6GF70TUOx — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) June 20, 2022

TVS Motor Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said that the Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society and Agniveers will play a key role in strengthening the economic growth and society in the upcoming years

“The Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society and contribute greatly to nation building. Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years.” - Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company. pic.twitter.com/B6WjU2L92w — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) June 16, 2022

Agnipath Scheme

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces launched to reduce the average age of the Indian Army. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 21 years (23 years, as a one-off exception for the year 2022). The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the Class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues will also be opened for them in other sectors.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@HVGoenka