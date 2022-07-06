Last Updated:

Make In India impact | India's Toy Imports Drop By 70% & Exports Up 61%; Commerce Minister Lauds 'turnaround'

Toy imports in India have dropped drastically by 70% in the last 3 years, while exports have witnessed a growth of over 61% in the same period.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
India

In a major achievement for the Indian market, toy imports in the country have dropped drastically by 70% in the last 3 years, while exports have witnessed a growth of over 61% further showing that the Centre's 'Make In India' initiative has yielded positive results for the sector. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday, it said that the import of toys to India has reduced from USD 371 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year to USD 110 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, reporting a decrease of 70.35%.

Following that, exports have also witnessed major growth in the same period and have increased from USD 202 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year to USD 326 million in 2021-22. 

Expressing contentment over it, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter terming a 'turnaround' for the country. He also lauded PM Modi's call of 'Vocal For Local' and claimed that it is transforming India's toy sector.

Centre's intervention resulted in success of 'Make In India': Additional Secretary, DPIIT

Speaking on the latest numbers, Department of Promotion of Industrial and Internal Trade (DPIIT) additional secretary Anil Agrawal, while addressing the media during the Toy Biz B2B (Business to Business) International Exhibition at Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Tuesday, noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call on “Rebranding the Indian Toy Story” during his Mann Ki Baat edition in August 2020. 

Recalling the Prime Minister's statement, Agrawal said that PM Modi had emphasised the right kind of toys for children, using toys as a learning resource, designing toys based on an Indian value system, Indian history, and culture that would help to strengthen domestic designing and position India as a global manufacturing hub for toys.

Noting these things, he said that the industry has benefited from a number of interventions by the Central government and the result shows the success of the Make In India programme. 

