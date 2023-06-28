IndiGo Announces New Flight Between Ras Al Khaimah And Hyderabad

IndiGo on Wednesday announced new direct international flight between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These new additions by IndiGo in the summer schedule will all the more bolster mobility and provide ease of access and increased flight options for tourists and business travellers.

Talking about the addition, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “The country is witnessing a surge in domestic and international travel this year, and as India’s leading carrier, we are fulfilling this need by introducing new routes and adding frequencies to our existing routes. We have started new direct flights between Hyderabad-Ras Al Khaimah, in view of the increasing demand. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights a week from 2 cities in India. In our endeavour to further enhance domestic connectivity, we are pleased to provide a gateway for tourists and business travellers through various states of India. We will continue to offer more flight options in line with our promise of on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Ras Al-Khaimah is the fourth largest city in the UAE, eleventh destination in the Middle East, and 26th international and 100th overall location on indiGo’s 6E network.

This will give an impetus to the local tourism and business sector as well.

This comes after IndiGo announced a new flight connecting Mumbai-Durgapur and resumed operations between Mumbai-Kannur effective July 01, 2023.

It has also introduced additional frequencies between Dehradun-Mumbai, Leh-Mumbai, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Ranchi-Mumbai, Varanasi-Mumbai, Nagpur-Mumbai, Amritsar- Mumbai routes, effective June 03, 2023. These flights will not only add capacity during the peak summer season but also support in keeping fares affordable.

IndiGo now operates 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights to and from Mumbai.

“We are pleased to announce these frequency additions, which will further aid trade and commerce. India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, is also a popular tourist destination, offering a diverse selection of attractions and experiences. Increased accessibility will also support Maharashtra government’s vision to make Mumbai a tourist hub and spur job creation. We strongly believe that increased accessibility contributes to economic growth and will continue to offer more flight options to our customers across an unparalleled network,” Malhotra had said.

