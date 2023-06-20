IndiGo Bags World Aviation Awards For 'Best Low-Cost Airline In India And South Asia'

A day after placing a massive order of 500 Airbus A320 aircrafts, India's largest low-cost airline, Indigo has bagged the World Aviation Award for 'Best low-cost airline in India and South Asia'. The awards are referred as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

Expressing gratitude CEO of IndiGo Pieter Elbers said, “We are very honoured and proud to receive this prestigious title of the Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia at the esteemed World Airline Awards. Winning this for the thirteenth time is a testament to IndiGo's relentless and consistent commitment to providing on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, and affordable fares across an unparalleled network. This recognition fuels our motivation to continue raising the bar and redefining the benchmarks for low- fare travel.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, my super colleagues at IndiGo, and valued partners for their support in making IndiGo the airline of choice in the region. We remain steadfast in our mission of giving wings to the nation by connecting people and aspirations. We strive to ensure that more and more passengers can choose air travel every day with IndiGo,” he added.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. With its fleet of over 300 aircrafts, the airline operates over 1,800 daily flights and connects 78 domestic destinations. It is expected to grow its international footprint to 32 international destinations.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results. The decision was taken after Travellers across the world voted in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese. More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results.