IndiGo Dominates Indian Skies, Remains Top Airline With Over 60% Market Share In May

Domestic airlines collectively flew 6.36 crore passengers in January-May, the first five months of the year, compared with 4.67 crore passengers carried during the corresponding period last year, translating into robust growth of 36.1 per cent, air traffic data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, June 15 showed.

A total of 1.32 crore passengers were flown by domestic airlines in May, showing monthly growth of 15.24 per cent.

IndiGo dominated the Indian skies with 61.4 per cent market share. The Gurugram-based airline carried a total of 81.1 lakh passengers in May. Tata Group-owned Air India was distant second on the list with market share of 9.4 per cent, the airline carried 12.44 lakh passengers and Vistara was third on the list with 9 per cent market share, it carried 11.95 lakh passengers.

India's newest airline Akasa Air had market share of 4.8 per cent in May and SpiceJet had market share of 5.4 per cent they carried 6.29 lakh and 7.2 lakh passengers respectively.

IndiGo's market share has been steadily rising and has consistently remained above 50 per cent since the start of the year while its oldest rival SpiceJet is witnessing a decline in market share.

IndiGo's market share rose from 54.6 per cent in January to 61.4 per cent in May. On the other hand, SpiceJet's market share has declined from 7.3 per cent in January to 5.4 per cent in May.

Akasa Air is also witnessing steady rise in market share as its share has risen from 2.8 per cent in January to 4.8 per cent in May, marginally lower than Spicejet.

Go First, which stopped its operations abruptly on May 2, had 0.48 per cent market share in May and carried 48,000 passengers.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of May 2023 was just 0.44 per cent. During May 2023, a total of 556 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2023 was 0.42.

A maximum of those complainants were from Go First passengers.