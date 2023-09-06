IndiGo Informs Passengers About Flight Cancellations In Connection With G20 Summit

IndiGo has informed passengers about the cancellation of flights at Delhi airport due to the G20 Summit. The airline is offering a one-time waiver for travellers flying to and from Delhi between September 8 and 11, 2023. While specific flight numbers affected were not disclosed, the G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

Reschedule or cancel

Passengers have the choice to reschedule or cancel their flights with refunds. They have been notified in advance about these changes. Several flights at Delhi Airport are expected to be impacted, and airlines are providing fee waivers for customers wishing to change their travel dates.

Officials have mentioned that airlines are making adjustments to their flight schedules, leading to the cancellation or rescheduling of select flights, with an estimated 120 flights potentially affected from September 8 to 10.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, managed by DIAL, is the largest airport in the country and handles around 1,300 flights daily. DIAL had previously received requests from airlines to cancel 80 departing and arriving domestic flights for the three days surrounding the G20 Summit in September.