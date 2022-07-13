IndiGo Issues Statement On AMTs' Protest; Says It's In 'constant Dialogue' With Employees

Indigo airlines issued a press statement after many of its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) took mass leave. In Hyderabad and Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, a sizable proportion of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians took sick leaves to protest over their wages, according to reports.

It is important to mention here that on July 2, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave. The aircraft company has assured through its press release that it is in continuous contact with its employees and will soon come out with a solution to the ongoing matter.

The company also mentioned that it went through a difficult time in the past 24 months. The press release read, "As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances. The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process."

'Operations will continue normally'

Further in the press release, the airline company assure that the operation will continue normally as the company looks forward to serving customers from India and around the world. The press release read, "Our operations continue to be normal, while we add several new destinations to our network and look forward to welcoming customers from across India and the world.”

Importantly, on Monday according to internal communication, IndiGo stated it will "rationalize" the salaries of its aircraft maintenance technicians and remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic."

DGCA comments on the ongoing situation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reacted to the widespread leave of aeroplane maintenance technicians (AMTs) employed by a few airlines and said they are closely monitoring the situation. DGCA said, "We are keeping an eye on the situation. Operations are normal as of now. We expect a resolution shortly."

Reason for mass leave

Sources suggest that the arrival of new airline company Akasa Air and revamped Jet Airways and Air India owned by Tata Groups, and the beginning of recruitment process for the same, has made the employees of other aforesaid companies allegedly participate in the same and get a salary hike. Some reports suggest that Air India had a recruitment drive on July 2 and the majority of the AMTs of IndiGo tried their luck in the Tata group-owned company.