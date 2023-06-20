IndiGo Shares Hit Record High After Placing Record 500-plane Order At Paris Airshow

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of India's largest airline, IndiGo rose as much as 2.76 per cent to hit record high of Rs 2,499.95 on the BSE a day after it placed record order for A320 planes. IndiGo surpassed Air India by placing order for record 500 A320 planes with European plane maker Airbus at Paris Airshow on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar narrowbody deal is the largest ever by number of aircraft, eclipsing Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year as the country's two largest carriers brace for sharp expansion in regional travel demand.

“This new order will bring the strategic relationship between IndiGo and Airbus to an unprecedented depth and breadth. With this new order, since its inception in 2006, IndiGo has ordered a massive total of 1.330 aircraft with Airbus,” IndiGo said in a press release.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2030 and 2035.

"This is just the beginning, there's more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order," Chief Executive of IndiGo Pieter Elbers told a news conference.

“Today IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are yet to be delivered between today and the end of this decade. With this additional firm order of 500 aircraft for 2030-2035, IndiGo’s order-book has almost 1,000 aircraft yet to be delivered well into the next decade. This IndiGo order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft,” the company said.

“This year IndiGo expects to welcome 100 million customers on board and as such literally giving wings to the nation. IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing airlines in the world and this order will allow it to continue this growth for many years to come,” IndiGo added.

The development comes days after government data showed that IndiGo dominated the Indian skies with 61.4 per cent market share in May. The Gurugram-based airline carried a total of 81.1 lakh passengers. Tata Group-owned Air India was distant second on the list with market share of 9.4 per cent, the airline carried 12.44 lakh passengers.

As of 9:58 am, IndiGo shares traded 0.73 per cent higher at Rs 2,450, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.4 per cent.