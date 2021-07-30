IndiGo To Explore Potential To Use Sustainable Aviation Fuel In Aircraft, Signs Pact

IndiGo on Friday issued a statement, in which it informed that it is exploring the potential of using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in aircraft. IndiGo airlines also informed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an international SAF provider. However, the carrier has not yet revealed the name of the SAF provider. It is important to mention here that commercial aviation is responsible for about 2-3 per cent of the global carbon emissions.

IndiGo Green Report: Airlines to use SAF

In a report titled 'IndiGo Green' released on Friday, the airlines informed that it knows that the SAF is not in mass production currently. However, highlighting the importance of sustainable aviation fuel, IndiGo said that it is exploring the potential of using it and is in talks with its manufacturers globally.

The report read, "The utilisation of SAF commercially is still a few years away but as a leader in Indian aviation, we have already embarked on this journey by signing our first MoU with an international SAF provider."

The IndiGo airlines in its release informed that it is currently taking up the following steps to reduce its aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption to decreased carbon footprint-fleet modernisation, implementing weight reduction measures on board, optimising flight routes, improving flight operations and following fuel-efficient best practices. It also said that the airlines believe that the use of all the above practices combined together cannot match the impact which can be created by sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Informing that it has saved 4.67 lakh tonnes of aviation turbine fuel between 2015-16 to 2020-21, the carrier said that now it aims to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emission by 18 per cent per available seat kilometre (ASK) in 2022-23 as compared to 2015-16. ASK measures the passenger-carrying capacity of the airline and it is calculated by multiplying the total number of seats in flights to the total number of kilometres flown by them.

The CO2 efficiency of the airline is measured using ASK intensity. ASK intensity is CO2/1,000 ASKs. One MT CO2 is equal to 316 kg of fuel. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), it is defined as 'any fuel that has the potential to generate lower carbon emissions than conventional kerosene on a life cycle basis.

Meanwhile, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is a United Nations specialised agency, in some cases uses 'alternative fuels' as its terminology, and it is defined as 'any fuel that has the potential to generate lower carbon emissions than conventional kerosene on a life cycle basis. ICAO also uses the term 'sustainable aviation fuel'.

(Image: PTI)