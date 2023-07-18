IndusInd Bank Reports 33% Rise In Net Profit To Rs 2,124 Crore In Q1

IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The private lender's net profit rose 32.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,124 crore ($258.9 million). Analysts had expected a profit of Rs 2,055 crore, as per Refinitiv data.

Strong demand for loans

Loans at many banks have grown in double digits, despite the Reserve Bank of India raising interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022, highlighting strong demand for credit.

Its advances grew 22 per cent year-on-year, while deposits rose 15 per cent.

"The loan growth was supported by retail deposit growth of 21 per cent YoY and overall deposit growth of 15 per cent," CEO and Managing Director Sumant Kathpalia said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses, were down 20.7 per cent at Rs 9.92 crore.

Profitability

The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 18 per cent to Rs 48.67 crore. Meanwhile, net interest margin, an indicator of the bank's profitability, widened to 4.29 per cent from 4.21 per cent a year ago.

IndusInd Bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 12 per cent to Rs 3,831 crore for the quarter ending June 30 against Rs 3,431 crores in the year ago period.

"Yield on assets stands at 9.60 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against 8.35 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost of funds stands at 5.31 per cent as against 4.14 per cent for corresponding quarter of the previous year," IndusInd Bank said in a press release.

Asset quality

Asset quality improved slightly, with the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.94 per cent from 1.98 per cent in the last quarter.

The country's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, on Monday also reported a larger-than-expected 30 per cent jump in first-quarter profit.

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed flat ahead of the results. The lender said earlier this week said it would consider fundraising through debt securities on Thursday.