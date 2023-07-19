Induslnd Bank Shares Hit 52-week High As Q1 Net Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Induslnd Bank were trading higher by over 1.50 per cent and hit 52-week high of Rs 1,443.40 after the lender reported a 33 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,124 crore in the quarter ending June 30.

Earnings beat analyst estimates

IndusInd Bank posted a larger-than-anticipated rise in its profit for the first quarter of FY24 on Tuesday, led by strong loan growth and a decline in provisions for bad loans.

The bank's net profit rose 32.5 per cent to Rs 2,124 crore compared to the same period a year ago. Analysts expected a profit of Rs 2,055 crore, according to Refinitiv data. Advances also rose 22 per cent in the first quarter, and deposits were up 15 per cent.

IndusInd Bank's net interest income (difference between interest earned and paid) rose 18 per cent and stood at Rs 48.67 crore. Its net interest margin (an indicator of the bank's profitability) rose to 4.29 per cent from 4.21 per cent from the year ago period.

"The loan growth was supported by retail deposit growth of 21 per cent YoY and overall deposit growth of 15 per cent," CEO and Managing Director Sumant Kathpalia said in a statement.

Provisions and contingencies declined 20.7 per cent and stood at Rs 9.92 crore.

Asset quality

IndusInd Bank’s asset quality improved during the quarter as its gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances came in at 1.94 per cent versus 2.35 per cent during the same period last year. Its net NPAs improved to 0.58 per cent compared to 0.67 per cent in the same perios a year ago.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) grew 12 per cent to Rs 3,831 crore for the quarter ending June 30 against Rs ₹3,431 crore in the year ago period. PPOP/Average Advances ratio for the quarter rose by 5.5 per cent.

Yield on Assets stands at 9.60 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against 8.35 per cent for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost of funds stands at 5.31 per cent as against 4.14 per cent for corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Other income stood at Rs 2,210 crore against Rs 1,932 crore for the year-ago period. The core fee was Rs 2,119 crore, a 19 per cent year-on-year rise against Rs 1,786 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

As of 10:20 am, IndusInd Bank shares traded 2.1 per cent higher at Rs 1,419, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.39 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)