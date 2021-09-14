Infosys Completes Buyback Of 5.58 Crore Equity Shares Worth Rs 9,200 Crore

IT major Infosys has completed a buyback of over 5,58,07,337 (5.58 crore) equity shares as part of its Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer. According to public notice, per share was brought back at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53. The company informed that Rs 91,99,99,99,599.80 was utilised towards the buyback, which excludes the transaction cost.

"The equity shares were bought back at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 1,648.53 per equity share...The company has extinguished all the equity shares purchased under the buyback," Infosys said in a notice. At the highest, the shares were brought back at Rs 1,750, while the lowest was Rs 1,538.10 per equity share.

With this, the promoter shareholding in the company has increased to 13.12%. Earlier it was 12.95%. Infosys board had given thumbs up to a Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan with Rs 1,750 apiece set as a maximum price, which started on June 25. The offer closed on September 8, 2021.

From 2019-20, Infosys had heightened its capital allocation plan and said that it will return 85% of free cash flow cumulatively over a five-year period through dividends and buyback. Earlier this year, the company's board had recommended Rs 15,600 crore capital return, including Rs 9,200 crore open market buyback and a final dividend of Rs 6,400 crore.

Infosys' board of directors to meet on October 12, 13

The IT giant on Monday announced a meeting of its board of directors next month i.e on October 12 and 13. In a notification to exchanges, Infosys informed that the board will consider the results of the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The tech firm may also consider a "declaration of interim dividend if any."