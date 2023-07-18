Infosys Edges Higher After Signing AI Deal Worth $2 Billion

Shares of Infosys rose as much as 2.50 per cent to Rs 1,458 on Tuesday after signing an agreement with an existing client to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation led development, modernisation and maintenance services. The deal would span over five years, with a target spend estimated at $2 billion.

"Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation led development, modernisation and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at $2 billion," said the company in an exchange filing.

Infosys, however, did not disclose the client's name.

Companies around the world have increased investments in AI after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's generative chatbot, ChatGPT, took the world by storm in late 2022.

TCS and Wipro's AI investments

Earlier this month, Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's Azure Open AI.

"TCS has deepened its partnership with Microsoft by announcing plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise, and launching its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud to help customers jumpstart their generative AI journey to power their growth and transformation," said TCS in a press release on July 6.

Wipro also has plans to invest $1 billion in AI over the next three years. Last week, it unveiled Wipro ai360 with the aim of integrating AI into every aspect of its internal operations and client solutions with a commitment of $1 billion over the next three years.

"Our aim is to empower our talent pool and integrate AI seamlessly into all our operations, processes, and client solutions. Wipro is fully prepared for the AI-driven future," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and MD of Wipro.

The Wipro ai360 ecosystem consists of 30,000 data analytics and AI experts from the company's global business lines.

As of 10:40 am, shares of Infosys were trading at Rs 1,442.80, 1.39 per cent higher than the previous close at the NSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)