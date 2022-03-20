Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Bats To End WFH As COVID Caseload Drops

On the backdrop of lowering COVID-19 cases, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has said that the ‘Work from Home culture’ is not suitable for India. The tech giant founder said that he now wants his employees to return to the office. Backing the comment, Murthy said that the employees must head back to the office to ‘boost productivity’ as it was important for a country like India.

Infosys employees across the country have been majorly working from home for the past two years due to the pandemic. However, Narayana Murthy has now said that he wants to welcome back his employees to the offices as the coronavirus seems to have slowed down. “I am not a great fan of work from home at all. When people work from home, that institutional culture will slowly become weaker and weaker,” Murthy was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying.

According to the Infosys co-founder, the work from home culture makes the task of forming a dedicated workforce difficult. Murthy claimed that it was easier to build a culture of ‘hard work, imagination, excellence, intuition, meritocracy, discussion and debate’ when people were working from offices. The tech founder has now urged people to be ready to head back to offices. He said that the corporate offices ‘boost productivity' and claimed that it was important for a country like India, which is competing with China in terms of per capita income, the report said.

Centre urges states to step up surveillance amid COVID surge in China

Keeping in mind the resurgence of the COVID cases in China and the emergence of a new COVID variant in Israel, the Central government has stepped up its preparation to avert the further spread of coronavirus. In a notification to the states on Friday, the Central government urged states and UTs to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy (test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour) to mitigate the infection spread.

COVID in India

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh COVID infections, the lowest in around 688 days. The fresh cases took the COVID tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data. A reduction of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours.

