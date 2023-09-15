Infosys Inks $1.5 Billion Deal For AI-powered Services

Infosys AI-powered services deal: Infosys, India’s second-largest software services provider, has announced the signing of a significant $1.5-billion contract spanning 15 years with a global enterprise. As part of this strategic agreement, Infosys will deliver advanced digital experiences and business operations services, harnessing its proprietary platforms and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The identity of the client has not been disclosed, nor has it been confirmed if they are an existing Infosys client.

This development comes shortly after US semiconductor giant Nvidia revealed partnerships with telecom giant Reliance Industries and IT leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a part of the Tata Group. These collaborations aim to pioneer generative applications driven by AI technology.

Expanding operations in AI

Notably, in July, Infosys inked a substantial $2-billion deal with an existing client, Liberty Global, centred around providing AI and automation services over a five-year period.

Infosys' stock on Friday experienced a marginal uptick of 0.4 per cent, reducing year-to-date losses to 0.1 per cent, in contrast to the Nifty IT index, which has seen a robust 15.46 per cent rise over the same period.

After releasing its Q1 results, Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys had highlighted the firm’s plan to expand in the AI domain.

"We had a solid Q1 with a growth of 4.2 per cent and large deals of $2.3 billion which helps us to set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI capabilities are expanding well with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio. We have expanded the margin improvement programme with a holistic set of actions for the short, medium and long term, working on five key areas, supported by the leadership team," Parekh had said.

(With Reuters inputs)