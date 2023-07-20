Infosys Leads In AI With 80 Generative AI Projects

Infosys on Thursday announced that it is currently working on 80 generative AI projects for its clients. The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Salil Parekh, expressed his confidence in generative AI, particularly their comprehensive AI offering, Topaz, which is proving to be significantly enhancing Infosys' service portfolio.

The company's solid performance in the first quarter, with a growth rate of 4.2 per cent and securing large deals worth $2.3 billion, has laid a strong foundation for future growth. Infosys is actively pursuing its generative AI capabilities, which have already found resonance with numerous clients.

"We had a solid Q1 with a growth of 4.2 per cent and large deals of $2.3 billion which helps us to set a strong foundation for future growth. Our generative AI capabilities are expanding well with 80 active client projects. Topaz, our comprehensive AI offering, is resonating well with clients. We see this being transformative for clients and enhancing our overall service portfolio. We have expanded the margin improvement programme with a holistic set of actions for the short, medium and long term, working on five key areas, supported by the leadership team," Salil Parekh said.

Earlier this week, Infosys signed an AI deal worth $2 billion with one of its strategic clients. This agreement aims to provide artificial intelligence and automation-led development, modernisation, and maintenance services. The five-year collaboration is projected to have a substantial impact on client-target spending.

Other top companies investing in AI

In the rapidly expanding AI landscape, Infosys is not the only company making significant strides. Other major players in the IT industry are also ramping up their AI investments. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to train 25,000 engineers to become certified in Microsoft's Azure Open AI. By scaling its Azure Open AI expertise, TCS aims to launch its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud, enabling customers to embark on their generative AI journey for growth and transformation.

Similarly, Wipro has revealed its ambition to invest $1 billion in AI over the next three years. To achieve this, Wipro unveiled "Wipro ai360," a strategic initiative aimed at integrating AI into every aspect of the company's internal operations and client solutions. With 30,000 data analytics and AI experts forming part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem, the company is fully prepared for the AI-driven future.