Infosys Share Buyback: Price, History And Benefits You Must Know

Infosys share prices went a notch, rising over 2 per cent on April 12. They recently disclosed that the company is considering a buyback of its shares which is considered to be a good sign about a company's financial health. This led to a price rise in Infosys shares. Read on to know more about Infosys share buyback and what it means for the company.

Infosys Share Buyback

Infosys prices rose up to a 52-week high record at Rs. 1,480 on April 12, after the large IT firm said the company is looking into a share buyback during a board meeting on April 14. The Infosys board will meet on April 14 to go over and approve the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021. The board will also recommend a dividend for the financial year ending March 31 and make a decision on the buyback of shares. The company released a statement to the stock exchange and SEBI regarding the buyback which you can read below.

'We would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015, the Board of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018. The outcome of the Board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the Board meeting on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

Infosys Share Buyback History

If this Infosys share buyback goes through, this is going to the third Infosys share buyback. In 2017, Infosys had its first share buyback where the company bought a total of Rs 13,000 crore worth of shares, at Rs. 1,150 per share. Infosys had its second buyback in 2019, where the company bought back Rs. 8,260 crore worth of shares at a price of Rs 747 per share.

Infosys Share Buyback Price

As per a broking house called CLSA, the company is planning to pay up to Rs. 1660 per share buyback. According to CSLA, Infosys is considering a buyback of $1.2- 1.5 billion, which is approximately 1.1 - 1.5 per cent of the company's total shares. More details on the Infosys buyback will be made clear after the Infosys board meeting scheduled to be held on April 14.

What is Buyback Of Shares?

A buyback of shares is essentially what it sounds like. In a share buyback, a company can buy back its own shares from the public and private shareholders. The company pays the public and private shareholders a fixed amount for their shares, which is usually much higher than the current market rate of the shares. In simple words, the company is taking back ownership to an extent, which depends on the percentage of total shares the company buys back.

A buyback is usually beneficial for both shareholders and the company. The shareholders get a premium price for their shares whereas the company gets back ownership and control. A company might also buy back shares because it believes the market has discounted its shares too steeply, to invest in itself, or to improve its financial ratios.

Share Buy Back Benefits to Companies?

A company can buy back shares for various reasons such as consolidating ownership, improving control or improving company finances. Repurchasing outstanding shares can help a company reduce its cost of capital and benefit from the temporary undervaluation of stocks for tax purposes.

Additionally, a company can choose to buy back shares from the stock market when the prices of their shares are undervalued, and the company has a good amount of cash reserves. Buyback of shares also signifies that the company has become financially very strong and is capable of paying high prices to buy back its own stock. This creates a sense of trustworthiness in the eyes of investors, shareholders and the public, which leads to an even higher evaluation of the company. Stay tuned for more updates on Infosys and the stock market.

