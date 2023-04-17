Infosys Shares Down By 11%; Sensex, Nifty Lose 1.2% Each

Close on the heels of the announcement of its March quarter results, the stock prices of Infosys came crashing on Monday.

Shares of Infosys Ltd dropped 11 per cent to Rs 1,231.80 per unit in the morning trade.

A lower-than-expected profit announcement by the tech major has also impacted the markets at the opening of the week. In early trade, both the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty lost 1.2 per cent each. The Sensex fell 728 points to 59,702 points, while the Nifty erased 182 points to 17,645 points which is also the steepest dive in five weeks.

The markets have primarily tumbled because of a slump in IT firms, following a guidance by Infosys explaining a lower the normal expected spend by clients. The US Banking turmoil and its ripple effect across the globe primarily in the tech sector are being cited as the primary reasons for the drop.

The stock has grown 2.5 times over the last five years from Rs 564 in April 2018 to Rs 1,388 levels in April 2023. Following its March quarter results, Infosys shares have a price target of Rs 1,540 or a potential 25 per cent increase. Infosys stocks hit a series of lows following its announcement that its sales growth is likely to be between 4 to 7 per cent this financial year because of less client spend, given the latest US banking crisis.

Brokerages have also issued conservative estimates on Infosys following its fourth quarter results. JP Morgan has cut its target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,500 per share. CLSA has cut its target price to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,800. Nomura Research target price has been corrected to Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,660.

Infosys reported a 7.8 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the December 2022 quarter. Further, the consolidated revenue of the company Q4FY23 came in at Rs 37,441 crore, up 16 per cent against Rs 32,276 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.