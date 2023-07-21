Infosys Shares Fall As Much As 10% After Cutting Full-year Growth Outlook

Shares of Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, fell as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,311.60 on Friday after the company halved its full-year revenue growth outlook and posted a weaker-than-expected first-quarter profit.

The company cut its revenue guidance to 1 per cent -3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis from the previous 4 per cent-7 per cent.

Shares of the company dropped most since April 17, leading losses in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Infosys revenue guidance cut

Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh attributed the guidance cut to delays in decision-making by clients.

Reduction in discretionary spending from clients amid global inflation pressure and recession fears have acted as headwinds for Indian IT service providers.

"Overall, Infosys guidance cut reflects tough macro environment leading to weakness in IT services spending in the near term," PhillipCapital Institutional Equity Research said.

What brokerages say

The brokerage downgraded its rating of Infosys' stock to "neutral" from "buy" with a price target of Rs 1,390.

Last week, market leader Tata Consultancy Services warned of an uncertain demand environment, while smaller peers HCL Technologies and Wipro reported and projected muted growth.

JM Financial said Infosys' management erred on the side of optimism with its earlier guidance of 4 per cent-7 per cent, adding the guidance cut is more a course correction than a sign of incremental deterioration in the demand environment.

As of 9:58 am, Infosys shares traded 6.82 per cent lower at Rs 1,350, underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.7 per cent. The stock was also top loser in the Nifty 50 and 30-share Sensex indexes.

(With Reuters inputs)

