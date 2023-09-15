Infosys To Announce Q2 Results, Interim Dividend: All You Need To Know

Infosys Q2 results announcement date: IT major Infosys on Thursday said that it will announce its quarter ending September (Q2 FY24) results and interim dividend during its Board of Directors’ meeting on October 12. In an exchange filing, Infosys said, “This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, October 11 and 12, 2023.”

The Board of Directors will also consider declaring an interim dividend, if any, the statement added. Prior to the announcement of financial results, the IT major will close the trading window for a month from September 16. The trading winow will re-open on October 16, 2023.

The investor call will be held by the company on October 12 prior to the announcement of the result, Infosys added.

In a separate filing on Thursday, Infosys announced that it had signed a $1.5 billion-deal for AI-powered services. Under the deal, the IT company will deliver advanced digital experiences and business operations services, harnessing its proprietary platforms and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Financial performance in June quarter

IT services firm Infosys reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter at Rs 5,945 crore. However, the company slashed its full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent due to macro uncertainties and delayed decision-making in the market.

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at Rs 5,362 crore. The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, up from Rs 34,470 crore in the year-ago period.

The IT company also drastically lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from its 4 to 7 per cent projection earlier.

As of 12:52 pm, Infosys shares were trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 1513.60 per share, on BSE.