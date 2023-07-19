Inoperative PANs Raise Concerns For NRIs, OCIs, Taxman Issues Clarifications

In response to growing concerns among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) regarding their inoperative Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued vital clarifications and urged taxpayers to take prompt action.



According to CBDT Notification No 15/2023, the Income Tax Department (ITD) has rendered PANs inoperative for NRIs who did not file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) in any of the last three Assessment Years (AYs) or failed to intimate their residential status to the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO). Similarly, for OCIs and foreign citizens, PANs become inoperative if applied under resident status without updating their residential status with the JAO or if they didn't file an ITR in the past three AYs.

To rectify the situation, the CBDT has requested affected NRIs and OCIs to disclose their current residential status to their respective JAOs with supporting documents. This will enable the JAOs to update the residential status in the PAN database and regularise the PAN status.

Concerns have been raised by certain NRIs/ OCIs regarding their PANs becoming inoperative, although they are exempted from linking their PAN with Aadhaar.

The CBDT clarified that an inoperative PAN does not imply inactivity in filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs). Taxpayers can continue to file their ITRs even with an inoperative PAN. However, taxpayers should be aware of the consequences of having an inoperative PAN.

Consequences of inoperative PAN

Pending Refunds- Taxpayers with inoperative PANs will not receive any pending tax refunds, including any interest on such refunds.

Higher TDS Deduction- Inoperative PAN holders will face a higher rate of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) as per section 206AA.

Higher TCS Collection- For those with inoperative PANs, Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will be collected at a higher rate in accordance with section 206CC.

The CBDT's recent notification aims to address concerns surrounding inoperative PANs for NRIs and OCIs, stressing the importance of updating the residential status of JAOs. By taking timely action, taxpayers can avoid potential financial implications and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Affected individuals are advised to refer to CBDT Notification No. 15/2023 dated 28th March 2023, for comprehensive details and to promptly resolve the matter concerning their PAN status.