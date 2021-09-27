Inox, PVR Shares Hit 52-week High, Rally Up To 18% As Theatres To Reopen In Maharashtra

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the nod for re-opening cinema halls in the state, the shares of multiplex operators PVR and Inox Leisure hit an all-time high and rallied up by nearly 18 percent on the BSE on Monday morning. The individual stocks of Inox Leisure surpassed their previous 52-week high and shot up to 18 percent from Rs 384.10 to Rs 412.20. PVR surged 10 per cent to Rs 1,662 from its previous high of Rs 1,631.85 hit on September 22.

The rallying up of the shares of the multi-plex owners comes in anticipation of the festive season, which is going to witness the release of several big-budget movies. It is important to mention that Maharashtra is one of the largest markets for cinema theatres accounting for 25 per cent of the Hindi box office revenue. Given that the state will allow the public back to theatres, shareholders are expecting big gains in the months leading up to Diwali and Christmas. Theatres and movie halls across India have been closed since April 2020 owing to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatres in Maharashtra to reopen in October

Following a meeting with key theatre representatives, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to function after October 22 in compliance with the COVID-19 norms. The meeting was held between representatives and exhibitors led by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty along with Sanjay Marudhar from Pen Marudhar, Kamal Gianchandani, the President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO of PVR Pictures, CEO of Inox Leisure Ltd - Alok Tandon, Devang Sampat - CEO, Cinepolis India and Thomas Dsouza - Sr. VP Programming, PVR Cinemas.

The announcement follows the reopening of schools and religious places from October 4 and October 7 in the state. The strict restrictions imposed on theatres in Maharastra due to the prevailing pandemic adversely affected the entertainment industry, with several shoots being delayed and films resorting to OTT releases.

