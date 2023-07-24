'Instantaneous Settlement Of Transactions Soon': SEBI Chairperson

Indian stock exchanges may soon be headed for ‘instantaneous settlement.’ Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch announced in a press conference that the regulator is working towards crunching the turnaround time in settling transactions at the stock exchange.

Buch highlighted the need for frequent thematic discussions and titled the discussion on Monday as market development and capital formation.

"In our pursuit of measuring turnaround time, we've witnessed an immediate impact with a remarkable reduction of Rs 10,000 crore in the market level margin, representing just equity cash. By swiftly handling mutual fund redemptions, we're on the path to achieving near-instantaneous settlement at the stock exchange," said the SEBI top boss.\

Earlier during the press conference, the SEBI chief had talked about a new regulatory design. She said, "Essentially, this new element in the regulatory design is as follows: We have seen over the last many months that as we bring out various regulations or modify various regulations, we find that at a policy level, we have a lot of valuable inputs that comes to us from advisory committees and public consultation. We get a lot of input, we take that and create our regulation, then public consultation and we approve it."

"However when they are implemented, we find that two things happen. One is that a lot of queries come to us on how are these supposed to be implemented... and whether will this be adequately compliant. First, we tried to explain this through FAQs and more detailed circulars. On deeper reflection, we came to the conclusion that what we are dealing with is the standard setting for implementation... this is not the regulation but about implement. This task is done by industry bodies themselves," she added.

Buch emphasised India's remarkable position in the global market, with continuous growth despite challenges. She stressed on two crucial metrics, tax collection, and power consumption, which indicated the real progress of the Indian economy.

“Capital formation emerged as the core objective of SEBI. To streamline and facilitate capital formation, SEBI has embarked on discussions in three thematic areas, focusing on the past year's developments and the path forward,” she said.

She further added that SEBI would take measures to enhance the ease of doing business in India and make the process of investing in the stock market, ‘more agile’.

"SEBI would be open to supporting new tech companies that want to test the market before conducting initial public offerings (IPOs). This move could potentially encourage more startups to raise capital through the capital markets," Madhabi Puri Buch highlighted in a bid to attract more companies to the market.