Institutional Investment In Housing Rises To Rs 3,550 Crore In January-June: Report

Institutional investments in the housing segment rose about five times to $433.4 million during the first half of the year, while industrial & warehousing assets inflow rose by 95 per cent to $350.2 million, as per Colliers India. Housing segment and industrial & warehousing inflows were at $89.4 million and $179.8 million, respectively, in the same period last year.

The institutional inflow of funds consists of investments by families, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.

Gains in the residential sector

The residential sector experienced a five-fold rise in investment inflows during January-July. The rise was driven by domestic investments. Residential assets investments rebounded on the back of improved housing demand amidst stable interest rates and healthy affordability levels, according to the consultant.

"Industrial assets saw about a two-fold increase in investment inflows led by the sustained growth of the sector amidst rising consumption. India's manufacturing sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, owing to strong demand and industrial output," said Colliers.

"The sector would continue to receive investment inflows, driven by an upturn in domestic consumption, and growing demand from 3PL (third-party logistics players) and the manufacturing sector," said the consultant.

Declining investments in alternate assets

Investment in assets such as data centres, life sciences, senior housing, holiday homes, and student housing, among others, declined 60 per cent and stood at $158.2 million compared to $398.8 million last year.

Overall across all asset-class, the institutional investments into Indian real estate rose 43 per cent to $3.7 billion in the first half of the 2023 calendar year from $2.57 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Out of the total inflow of $3.7 billion in January-June, office assets attracted $2,719.2 million ($2.7 billion) during the period from $1,108.5 million in the year-ago period.

Institutional investment in mixed-use projects declined 95 per cent to $15.1 million in the first half of this fiscal from $308 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Retail real estate assets did not attract any investments in the first half of this year from $491.8 million a year ago.

The total institutional investment in real estate stood at $5.7 billion in the 2018 calendar year, $6.3 billion in 2019, $4.8 billion in 2020, $4 billion in 2021 and $4.9 billion in 2022.

"Institutional investment inflows are already about 75 per cent of the total inflows in 2022 despite a weak global economic environment," it added.

