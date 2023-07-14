Institutional Investments In Property Rise By 43%, Delhi-NCR Records High Demand: Colliers

Quick links:
Institutional investment market in Delhi-NCR rose by 58 per cent as compared to the previous year, according to Colliers India. The investment accounted for an amount of $1.07 billion in the first six months of 2023.
"Office sector is witnessing a re-calibration globally, and hence the decision to invest is also taking longer. Further, interest rates and inflationary pressures are also temporarily keeping the investors in wait-and-watch mode as the investors reprice the global macro risks," said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.
The appetite to invest remains strong with newer funds looking at entering the Indian market. Apart from owning yielding assets, there is a renewed interest in the residential sector as well, Gupta added.
The report was released by real estate consultant Colliers India, which noted that the institutional investment inflows to India rose by 43 per cent and stood at $3.7 billion in the first half of 2023.
In the city-wise bifurcation, the investments in the Delhi-NCR market witnessed the most with 58 per cent to $1,079 million in the January-June period as compared to $681.5 million a year ago.
Investments in residential assets increased 5 times at $0.4 Bn. In the Mumbai Property market, institutional investments rose 90 per cent to $ 348.3 million from $ 183.7 million. Bengaluru recorded no investment in Q2 2023. Institutional investments in Bengaluru real estate market jumped multi-fold to $ 196.6 million square feet in January-June from $24.3 million square feet a year ago.
Investment in the Chennai Property market, fell 64 per cent to $ 85.4 million from $234.8 million. The investments include fund inflows by family offices, corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.