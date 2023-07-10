Insurance Unicorn Acko Plans Life Insurance Product, Launch In Months

Insurance-based tech platform and a unicorn-Acko is all set for the launch of its first product in the life insurance segment in the next two months, media reports stated. The move by the Bengaluru-based company is expected to disrupt the life insurance industry in India by bridging the gap between customers and the insurer. Acko has been involved in multiple formats of insurance including a latest addition - EV battery.

Media reports further reveal that the term life product, waiting to be launched is in the final stages of tests. The new product is likely to simplify the process of securing an insurance through digital intervention.

What is Acko's plan for industry disruption?

As part of boosting the operations in the segment, the company has hired Amit Tiwari, a former Amazon India Executive, stated media reports. The company is yet to receive final and formal permission from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), media reports said.

Acko, at present focuses on D2C (Direct to Consumer) for the online operations in the general insurance business will apply similar operations and strategy in the life insurance business as well.

"The main vision at present is to cater for the audience online as the future is online. The present generation has already started searching for resources in the insurance sector online and Acko wishes to capitalise on the same for its businesses," company sources said.

However, the company also claims that the growth can be slow based on the competition, but is gradually hoping to build relationships and catalyse consumer interest with time.

Acko's Journey

The company founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchika Deepak have been invested in the digital insurance policy niche. It became a unicorn in the year 2021 post raising $225 million in series D for boosting operations and eyeing expansions.

Recent media reports reveal that Acko has also started working in EV battery insurance and has also launched a product to cater for the same.

Acko's entry into the life insurance space comes at a robust phase of the industry when the industry in India has already witnessed a surge in the life insurance space.