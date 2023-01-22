Integra Essentia Standalone Net Profit Rises 298.11% In The Dec 2022 Quarter

The New Delhi-based company, Integra Essentia, in an exchange filing said that it posted a net profit of Rs 2.23 crores during the quarter under review as against Rs 2.15 crores profit reported in the September quarter.

Integra Essentia Limited has reported a total income of over Rs 62 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The company had in the previous quarter reported a total income of Rs 59.4 crore.

The company's board at a meeting also considered opportunities to scale the business further and granted in principal approval to participate in the process to take over the identified FMCG businesses.

In the first nine months of FY23, the total income stood at Rs 177 crore as against Rs 18 crore posted in the corresponding period last financial year.

Besides, the board has also approved promoters' request for their reclassification from 'promoter/promoter group' to 'public category' subject to approvals from the stock exchange and any other statutory approvals.

Shares of Integra Essentia have yielded multibagger return of nearly 400 per cent in the past year.

Integra Essentia is involved in the business of life essentials to sustain modern life including agro products, textiles and garments, infrastructure and energy.