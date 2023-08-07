Interest Not Received On Your Tax Refund? Here's Why 

Recently, numerous taxpayers have raised questions about the absence of interest on their income tax refunds. As the income tax filing season for the Assessment Year 2023-24 concluded on July 31, 2023, over 6.77 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed. Many eligible taxpayers are eagerly checking their accounts to ascertain whether the refund they claimed in their ITRs has been credited or not.

According to the Income Tax Act, taxpayers who have paid more taxes than their actual tax liability can claim the excess amount as a refund. Furthermore, they are eligible to receive interest on the refund claimed in the income tax return. The interest is calculated from April 1 of the Assessment Year until the date the refund is granted, provided the return of income is filed before the due date. However, if the ITR is filed after the due date, the interest is calculated from the date of filing the return of income to the date of refund.

Efficient refunds with bank validation

A critical factor in receiving a refund is ensuring that the taxpayer's bank account is pre-validated in their e-filing account. The refund is granted after the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) processes the Income Tax return. Thus, selecting a pre-validated bank account is vital to facilitate the smooth processing of refunds.

"Taxpayers must be aware that interest on refunds is not applicable to all situations. The tax department issues a refund after processing the ITR, but no interest shall be payable if the refund amount is less than 10 per cent of the tax determined on summary assessment or regular assessment," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.

Taxpayers can claim excess taxes as a refund | Image credit: Pixabay



For instance, if a taxpayer has a tax liability of Rs 10,48,000 and the TDS deducted was Rs 10,98,000, they can claim a refund of Rs 50,000 by filing an ITR. However, in this case, the taxpayer will not be eligible for interest on the refund of Rs 50,000, as it is less than 10 per cent of the tax amount. Only when the refund amount exceeds the 10 per cent threshold of the tax determined, will the taxpayer be eligible to receive interest on the refund.

Taxpayers who are yet to receive their refunds can check the status of their ITR at the e-filing portal to determine if it is being processed or not. Once processed, the refund status can be checked on the TIN-NSDL portal by entering the PAN and Assessment Year for which they wish to check the refund status.