InterGlobe Aviation Forms Unit For Financing Aviation Assets

Parent of country’s largest airline operator IndiGo – InterGlobe Aviation, on Monday, said that its Board of Directors have approved formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) with an investment of up to Rs 30 crore in one or more tranches.

The company has incorporated the unit for financing of aviation assets, it said in a statement.

The Board also approved the issuance of corporate guarantees of up to $996 million or Rs 8,235.15 crore to secure the payment obligations of the WOS.

In other developments, IndiGo has revamped its eats on-board catering service, according to media reports. The menu has been introduced in all its domestic and international flights, it added.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation has also approved placing order for 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft with Airbus. These 10 aircraft to be part of the original 300 aircraft order of 2019.

The stock of IndiGo was trading over 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 2,455 per share, at 1:10 pm, on BSE. The market capitalisation of IndiGo is Rs 94,411 crore.

Financial Performance

IndiGo reported its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 17,161 crore and highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore. Its capacity increased by 18.8 per cent to 32.7 billion while the passenger numbers increased by 30.1 per cent to 26.2 million.

However, the company’s yield declined by 1.2 per cent to Rs 5.18 and load factor improved by 9 points to 88.6 per cent.

IndiGo's EBITDAR soared to Rs 5,211 crore while its EBITDAR margin climbed to 31.2 per cent in the first quarter of FY24.

“We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. During this quarter, we placed a new order for 500 aircraft that takes our outstanding order book to1,000 aircraft and further strengthens our position for future growth,” said IndiGo CEO, Pieter Elbers.