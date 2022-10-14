Invest India MD Confident 'India Will Comprise 21% Of World's Middle Class' In Next 25 Yrs

In the second edition of the Republic's India Economic Summit, Chairman & Managing Director of Den Networks Sameer Manchanda set the tone for Mission Superpower - 'The India Century', while having a conversation with MD of Invest India Deepak Bagla and Co-founder & Executive Vice Chairman of Policy Bazaar Alok Bansal.

Speaking on the economical growth of India, Deepak Bagla stated, "In the past 84 months, we moved ahead of Russia, Italy, France, UK in terms of GDP. It is unprecedented. The highest ever FDI you got in your history. The transformation India is witnessing is unbeatable. Around 57 sectors have received FDI. In 2015 when digital India was inaugurated, India consumed more per capita mobile data than the US and China put together. Nearly, 41 per cent of real-time transactions are done in India and 50 per cent of the start-ups are from tier 2 tier 3 cities. Next 9 thousand days we will be 100 years old. When we are 100 years old, 21 per cent of the world's middle class will be here (India)."

'Indians by nature are very creative': Deepak Bagla

"In India, every tomorrow is better. The world sees it and the world believes it. And you must believe it too. The reason why the internet flourished in India this quickly is probably that Indians by nature are very creative. The strength of leadership is to create an aspirational society and not a crib society. Good economics is the center of good politics," Bagla added.

On the other hand, Bansal exuded confidence over the future of the Indian economy, and stated, "There is not just urban and rural India, there is 2-tier and 3-tier as well. They are also consumers and we need to create a solution to cater to them as well."

"I'm very optimistic about what the future holds for us. Directionally we're heading into a future we deserve," the Co-founder & Exec Vice Chairman of Policy Bazaar added.