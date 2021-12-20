Last Updated:

Investors Poorer By Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Cr In Two Days Of Heavy Market Selloff

Investors became poorer by Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in two days as domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global selloff.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
BSE Sensex

Image: Shutterstock/PTI


Investors became poorer by Rs 11,23,010.78 crore in two days as domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global selloff.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 in early trade on Monday. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54% to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 11,23,010.78 crore to Rs 2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days.

Investors' wealth had on Friday shrunk by over Rs 4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy selloff following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.

"The Indian benchmarks made gap-down opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Traders will be cautious with continuous net outflow of foreign funds as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 17,696 from the Indian markets in December month so far," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd. 

READ | Sensex ends 113 pts higher on firm global cues; Nifty holds 17,200

Image: PTI/Shutterstock

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

READ | Sensex tumbles over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,200
READ | Sensex snaps 4-session slide amid firm global cues; IT stocks shine
READ | Sensex sinks 889 pts amid broad-based selloff; Nifty closes below 17K
READ | Sensex plunges 1080 points in the opening session, trades at 55,929; Nifty hits 16,677
Tags: Sensex, Business News, India
First Published:
COMMENT