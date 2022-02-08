IRCTC Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 168% YoY To ₹209 Cr; Dividend Of ₹2 Per Share Announced

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) came out with its third-quarter results on Tuesday, reporting a staggering increase in net profit of 168%. The company reported a profit of Rs 209 crores for the quarter ending on December 31, 2021, as compared to the net profit of Rs 78 crores reported in the third quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, IRCTC's Q3FY22 revenue increased by 141% to Rs 540 crores as compared to the Rs 224 crores in Q3FY21. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, which will be credited into the shareholders' accounts on February 18. At the day's close, the scrip on the BSE was trading by 0.3% higher on Tuesday at Rs 838.75.

IRCTC reported excellent results for the third quarter as not only did the net profit rise YoY but also on a QoQ basis. The company reported a profit of Rs 158.57 crores in September 2021 as compared to the Rs 209 crores in December 2021, an increase of 32%. As per a BSE filing, IRCTC believes that its business is returning to normalcy as restrictions continue to be lifted by both the state and the central governments.

"The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. However, the business activities of the company are going gradually on track in line with the lifting of restrictions as were imposed by the State and Central governments," read IRCTC's BSE filing on Tuesday.

Reason behind IRCTC's increase in revenue and net profit

IRCTC's internet ticketing segment posted more than double growth in business as revenues increased from Rs 143 crores last year to Rs 312.86 crore for the December 2021 quarter. Meanwhile, the catering business also posted more than double growth as revenues increased from Rs 48.95 crores in Q3FY21 to Rs 104.65 in Q3FY22.

As for the EBITDA, it rose by 195%. IRCTC reported an EBITDA of Rs 94.65 crores last year as compared to the Rs 279.17 crores recorded in the quarter ending December 2021.

Image: PTI