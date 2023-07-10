IRCTC Shares Plunge After Railways Cuts Fares Of AC Chair Car, Executive Class Trains

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) fell as much as 2.36 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 614 after Indian Railways reduced fares of AC chair cars and executive classes on all trains.

Train fares slashed by 25%

The reduction in fares included that of Vande Bharat, along with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches, which will be slashed by up to 25 per cent, according to a Railway Board order.

Vande Bharat Express

The order said that the extent of the reduction in fares will depend on occupancy levels and the fares of competitive modes of transport.

"As we can see, the stock is under pressure today following the announcement of a new policy in railway ticketing. However, the stock has good support at Rs 590, therefore, buying on dips is advised," said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst, GCL Broking.

Adani Enterprises acquires a 30% stake In Trainman

In another development that affected the price of IRCTC stock, Adani Enterprises purchased a 30 per cent stake in Start Enterprises, the owner of Trainman, an online train ticket booking platform.

"IRCTC’s monopoly in its online train ticket booking business is expected to be challenged after the entrance of Adani Enterprises. The stock is expected to fall further and continue its selling spree to touch levels of 590 in the near term," said Ritu Singh, senior research analyst at Drsfinvest.

Adani Enterprises announced that it had acquired 100 per cent of SEPL last month. Adani Digital Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, bought a 29.81 per cent stake in SEPL for Rs 3.56 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company last month described SEPL as "an online train booking and information platform," while on Saturday it described the firm as one into "e-commerce and website development."

As of 1:05 pm, shares of IRCTC were trading at Rs 616.50, 2.19 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 630.30 on the BSE.