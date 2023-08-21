IREDA Aims For Rs 4,350 Crore In FY24 And Rs 5,220 Crore In FY25

IREDA aims for higher revenue growth: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), a state-owned entity, has laid out ambitious revenue targets for the coming fiscal years. In the current financial year, IREDA has set its sights on achieving a revenue of Rs 4,350 crore from its operations. Looking ahead to the subsequent fiscal year, the organisation aims to elevate its revenue to Rs 5,220 crore, as stated in a recent announcement.

IREDA has formalised its intentions by entering into a performance-based memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Aligned with Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) guidelines, this MoU outlines strategic objectives that IREDA aims to accomplish in FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

The government has articulated specific revenue goals, targeting Rs 4,350 crore for FY 2023-24 and Rs 5,220 crore for FY 2024-25. This trajectory follows IREDA's previous fiscal year revenue from operations of Rs 3,482 crore, according to the statement.

Impressive growth in loan disbursements

The MoU also encompasses key performance indicators, including return on net worth, return on capital employed, non-performing assets to total loans ratio, asset turnover ratio, and earnings per share, among others.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "The company marked an impressive 272 per cent jump in loan disbursements and a 30 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) during the first quarter of FY24, compared to the corresponding period in FY23."

IREDA, a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, focuses on promoting, developing, and providing financial support for projects related to new and renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and conservation.

(With PTI inputs)