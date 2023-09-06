Irish lessor urges Go First to replace missing parts for grounded aircraft

An Ireland-based aircraft lessor is pressing India's financially troubled Go First airline to replace missing components stolen from its leased jets and to allow the appointment of 24-hour security to protect its grounded aircraft, marking the latest development in the ongoing efforts to recover its Airbus planes.

This request, outlined in a non-public court filing dated Sept. 1 at the Delhi High Court, comes in the wake of ACG Aircraft Leasing's discovery of crucial components, including fan blades and escape slides, being absent from at least two of the four aircraft it has leased to Go First.

Go First has been embroiled in legal disputes with several of its foreign lessors since receiving bankruptcy protection in India in May. The bankruptcy proceedings froze its assets and hindered the return of over 50 grounded Airbus planes.

Despite raising concerns about the cannibalisation of aircraft, lessors have so far been unsuccessful in Indian courts in their attempts to retrieve their planes.

Robbery list issues to Go First

Presently, lessors can only sporadically inspect Go First's planes. On Aug. 24, the lessor requested a "robbery list" from Go First, but the airline responded by stating that there were no court directives requiring the provision of such documentation, as indicated in court documents.

In its recent appeal, ACG has asked the Delhi judge to permit the "hiring of 24-hour security for all of its aircraft" and to authorise the replacement of "all components that were stolen from the aircraft."

Additionally, ACG is seeking the recovery of an engine it claims Go First has installed in an aircraft leased from another lessor.

Go First, whose lessors also include Standard Chartered's Pembroke Aircraft Leasing, SMBC Aviation, and BOC Aviation, did not provide a response to a request for comment.

Rapid deterioration possible

The court has not yet issued an order regarding ACG's plea, and the case is scheduled for the next hearing on Sept. 13.

ACG's 140-page filing asserts that aircraft are "similar to perishable goods" and that improper preservation results in rapid deterioration, causing substantial and irreversible losses.

Go First has previously expressed its intention to resume operations and secure investment, but its operations remain grounded.

In May, SMBC, one of the world's largest aircraft lessors, warned that India's decision to prevent leasing firms from reclaiming Go First's planes would send shockwaves through the market and trigger a crisis of confidence.

(With Reuters inputs)