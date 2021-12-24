Is December 25 A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Closed For 6 Days In The Last Week Of 2021

The last of December 2021 has six continuous off days as per the bank holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India. The banks across various states in the country are expected to remain closed from December 24- December 31. Bank customers should be aware that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a list of bank holidays every year. December also has seven state-specific holidays, including Christmas. Notably, Christmas is the only national holiday in December, and banks across the country will be closed.

Due to Christmas Eve celebrations, banks in Aizawl and Shillong will be closed on December 24. On Christmas Day, December 25, all banks around the country will be closed. Banks in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Chennai will be closed on these days. Banks in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram and other areas will also be shut. On December 26, all banks across the country will be closed on Sunday for the weekend holiday. Then there's December 27, when Aizawl's Christmas celebrations will continue and banks will be closed. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, Aizawl and Shillong would each have a maximum of four days off.

Banks to remain closed for 6 days from Dec 24-31

Common Bank holidays list

Republic Day- January 26 Independence Day- August 15 Gandhi Jayanti- October 2 Christmas- December 25 Banks also remain closed on festivals such as Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Good Friday.

