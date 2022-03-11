Is Zomato App Down? Twitter Floods With Complaints After Food Delivery App Suffers Glitch

Food-delivery giant, Zomato, reportedly suffered an outage on, March 11, as several customers complained of not being able to order food on the platform. According to Downdetector.com, the glitch occurred around 9 p.m. as the glitch-tracking website reported over 5,000 complaints in a short span of time. Customers of the website took to Twitter to submit their grievances and posted screenshots of the website displaying "Something went wrong! Please try again."

(Image: Downdetector.com)

Replying to a customer's complaint, Zomato Care acknowledged the outage and apologised for the inconvenience. "We were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our tech mates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future," Zomato Care wrote in a tweet.

Hi Mohit, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our tech mates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future. — zomato care (@zomatocare) March 11, 2022

Twitter flooded with complaints and memes

Needless to say, Zomato not accepting offers led to an avalanche of complaints, confusion and memes which have flooded the micro-blogging website. While some complained about Zomato's poor customer service during the outage, others were offended for not being able to enjoy their cheat day. Take a look at some other reactions:

"This is how Zomato treats their customer when you talk to their agent for an issue. They will simply start replying to you late and will test your patience till the last drop and eventually you will stop chatting. What is the use of such customer service?" #Zomato #zomatodown (sic), wrote on user.

Another user, in reference to the famous Netflix show Stranger Things wrote, "When they wanted to impress you, but instead ended up scaring you."

Apparently, the chances of my ex calling me back, my portfolio and @zomato are in tandem today! #zomatodown pic.twitter.com/awx80tfWU3 — Parvez Khan (@parvezsfkh) March 11, 2022

Image: ANI