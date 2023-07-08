Isha Ambani, Ex-CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Appointed As Directors Of RIL's Financial Service Unit

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi are among the directors appointed to the board of demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Details of the demerger

The conglomerate has already announced its plans to demerge financial services into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, thereby renaming and listing it as Jio Financial Services Limited. With this, the company plans to lend consumers and merchants on data analytics and will eventually branch to segments like insurance, payments, digital broking and asset management.

Every Reliance shareholder will get one share of the new firm for every share held in the parent.

While the effective date of the demerger has been fixed as July 1, July 20 has been fixed as the record day for allocating shares of the new company, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

The spinoff, which will create the fifth-largest financier in terms of capital and compete directly with the likes of Paytm and Bajaj Finance, will complement Reliance's consumer businesses, which include India's largest wireless operator with about 428 million users, a top retail chain with over 17,000 stores.

"In accordance with provisions of the (demerger) Scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL having face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company to the shareholders of the company whose names are recorded in the register of members and/or records of the depository as on the record date," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

New appointees on the board of directors

The appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as non-executive directors was decided on July 7 at a meeting of the board of directors. The board further added that the former bureaucrat Rajiv Mehrishi will be appointed as the independent director of RSIL for five years.

In addition to this, Sunil Mehta, CEO, Indian Banks' Association and Bimal Manu Tanna, a CA with PwWChave also been appointed as independent directors.

Banker Hitesh Kumar Sethia has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Reliance Strategic Investment Limited for three years.

"Hitesh Sethia is a financial services executive with over two decades of experience across Europe, Asia (India & Greater China) and North America. He has spent most of his career at ICICI Bank gaining functional experience and handling leadership roles across various departments such as credit, retail banking, corporate banking and transaction banking coupled with an understanding of technology applications in financial services," the filing said giving a brief profile of the new CEO.

According to brokerage BofA Securities, by separating financial services from the core business, Reliance appears to be keeping arm's length transactions from other entities, and in theory helping them better to attract strategic or JV partners who are keen only in the financial services arm - like what they did with Reliance Jio.

(With inputs from PTI)