IT Dept Raids 30 Locations Linked To MGM Group In TN In Connection To Tax Evasion Case

In a major development, the Income Tax department is currently conducting raids at around 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with a tax evasion case against the MGM group. The IT department is conducting searches at locations linked with the conglomerate Group of Companies headquartered in Chennai.

Income Tax department teams arrived at around 30 locations associated with the MGM Group on Wednesday morning. The company, charged with suspected tax evasion, is now being audited. The residences and office buildings of executives of the MGM Group is also being searched.

Based in Chennai, the MGM Group has business interests ranging across fields like logistics, distilleries, hospitality, theme park and trading. The IT officials are also looking at the group’s businesses outside Tamil Nadu. The searches are also being conducted in locations linked to the company in Karnataka. The locations being raided are situated in locations across Chennai, Tirunelveli and Bengaluru. The IT officials have put the various business deals of the company under the lens as part of the audit.

IT dept raids Embassy Group offices

The IT raids on MGM Group come only days after the department conducted raids at residences of executives and office buildings connected to the Embassy group over suspected cases of tax evasion. The IT officials also conducted raids at the Embassy Arcade Apartment in Bengaluru's Sadashivnagar owned by Narpat Singh, the Director of the Embassy Group. Embassy, which is one of the largest real estate groups in Karnataka was put under the IT department’s lens over alleged tax evasion on the backdrop of the company’s large merger deal.

