IT, Financials Attract FII Investment Despite Foreign Investors Turning Net Sellers

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers in Indian equity markets for first time in six months. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 8,289 crore so far this month as they turned to profit booking after benchmark Nifty 50 index hit record high of 20,222.45 on September 15.

The selling by FIIs came after they bought shares worth Rs 1,69,433 crore starting March this year, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed. The FIIs have so far this year bought shares worth Rs 1,26,998 crore as against record out flow of Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022.

Expensive valuations of Indian equities after sharp run up to record highs, high interest rate offered by US government bonds and profit booking at record highs are some of the reasons why FIIs are withdrawing funds from India and deploying in government bonds, market analysts said.

“US Fed is indicating that interest rate is not going to fall any time soon and with high interest rates there and expensive valuations for Indian stocks does not much,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Republic.

“When you have very high interest rate with low risk it is better to invest in bonds, government securities rather than investing in equity markets where valuation comfort is not there and that is one of the reasons they are withdrawing and it is better to take some profit,” Prabhakar said.

The selling is also happening because of redemption pressure ahead of start of festive season in the US.

“We need to understand every year they withdraw funds by October as they have a withdrawal window,” he added.

Sector wise FII investment

Despite largely being net sellers in in Indian markets FIIs bought shares in information technology, capital goods, financial services, healthcare, and real estate space in the first half of the month. At the same time, they sold shares in metals & mining, power, oil, gas and consumable fuels, services, telecommunications, construction material and automobile and auto components sectors.

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 4,566 crore in metals and mining space, Rs 2,687 crore in oil, gas, and consumable fuels sector, Rs 4,153 crore in power space, Rs 3,706 crore in services sector, Rs 887 crore in construction material sector and Rs 1,204 crore in telecom space.

On the other hand, they bought shares worth Rs 1,438 crore in IT space, Rs 3,569 crore in capital goods sector and shares worth Rs 6,410 crore in financial services space.

FIIs will return to Indian markets once valuation becomes comfortable, Prabhakar added.