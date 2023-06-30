'It Is My Time To Hang My Boots,' Deepak Parekh In Last Letter To Shareholder

Deepak Parekh, chairman of HDFC Ltd., on Friday said that "it is time to hang boots" in his last letter to shareholders. The statement by India's top corporate honcho comes a day ahead of the reverse merger of mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. and India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank.

"It is time to hang my boots with both anticipation and hope for the future. While this will be my last communication to shareholders of HDFC, rest assured we now stride tall into a very exciting future of growth and prosperity," Parekh wrote in his last letter to shareholders.

Parekh joined HDFC in 1978 and his business acumen and farsightedness has not only made HDFC the leader in Mortgages, but has also transformed it into India's leading Financial Services Conglomerate with presence in Banking, Asset Management, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Real Estate Venture Fund, Education Loans and Education.

Parekh is on the board of several leading corporations across diverse sectors. He is the non-executive chairman in India of Siemens Ltd. He is also on the board of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

Parekh commenced the letter by acknowledging the challenging yet rewarding nature of the merger process, which has been closely monitored by stakeholders. He expressed his appreciation for the immense goodwill and support received from various professionals, including legal teams, chartered accountants, and advisors, who contributed their unparalleled knowledge and experience to the merger.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of regulatory approvals, such as those from the Competition Commission of India, the National Company Law Tribunal, shareholders, and regulators, in achieving significant milestones throughout the merger process. Parekh reiterated the commitment to adhering to regulatory requirements, acknowledging the decisions made in the best interests of the Indian financial ecosystem.

As the merger process nears its conclusion, Parekh emphasised the importance of the preparatory work undertaken to ensure a seamless transition. The Integration Committee has been working tirelessly for over ten months to uphold the execution plan and strategic objectives of the merged entity. This collaboration has provided HDFC Bank with a deeper understanding of the dynamics of the home loan business.

Addressing concerns about the merger's impact on HDFC's culture, Parekh assured shareholders that the work culture would be an amalgamation of the best aspects of both organisations. He emphasised that the underlying ethics and value systems of HDFC would remain steadfast, with the integration preserving the essence of the "HDFC way of working."

Parekh highlighted HDFC's position as an institution with 46 years of understanding the needs of home loan customers. Recognising that home loans evoke a strong emotional quotient, he emphasised the importance of empathy and personalised solutions in the housing finance industry. With HDFC Bank's core strengths, including its sales engine, execution capabilities, and insights into consumer behaviour, Parekh envisioned the opportunity to cross-sell an array of asset and liability products to home loan customers seamlessly.

The Chairman concluded the letter by expressing his gratitude to all employees, past and present, who have contributed to HDFC's success over the years. He acknowledged the role of the senior management and leadership team in upholding the institution's core values and thanked the directors for their guidance and support. Parekh expressed his confidence in HDFC Bank's leadership team, led by Sashi Jagdishan, to navigate the company towards a future of growth and prosperity.